BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Jose Peraza on a one-year contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Romine on a one-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on a one-year contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jesse Hahn to a one-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Jordan Lyles to a two-year contract and LHP Jeffrey Springs to a one-year contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed INF Charlie Culbertson to a minor league contract.
MILWAUKE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brett Anderson on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Wacha on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Chris Mazza for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with SS Didi Gregorius on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Terrell Suggs.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed CB Tae Hayes off waivers from Jacksonville. Placed DT Gerald Willis on IR. Signed WR DeVante Parker to a contract extension through 2023.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived-injured CB Janoris Jenkins.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed LB Ryan Kerrigan on IR.
COLLEGE
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Signed coordinator of officials for the Collegiate Officiating Consortium Bill Carollo to a five-year contract extension.
MEMPHIS — Named Ryan Silverfield football coach.
MISSOURI — Named D.J. Smith assistant defensive football coach.
NEBRASKA — Suspended men's basketball G Jervay Green indefinitely for violating team rules.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.