BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Jose Peraza on a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Romine on a one-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jesse Hahn to a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Jordan Lyles to a two-year contract and LHP Jeffrey Springs to a one-year contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed INF Charlie Culbertson to a minor league contract.

MILWAUKE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brett Anderson on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Wacha on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Chris Mazza for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with SS Didi Gregorius on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Terrell Suggs.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed CB Tae Hayes off waivers from Jacksonville. Placed DT Gerald Willis on IR. Signed WR DeVante Parker to a contract extension through 2023.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived-injured CB Janoris Jenkins.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed LB Ryan Kerrigan on IR.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Signed coordinator of officials for the Collegiate Officiating Consortium Bill Carollo to a five-year contract extension.

MEMPHIS — Named Ryan Silverfield football coach.

MISSOURI — Named D.J. Smith assistant defensive football coach.

NEBRASKA — Suspended men's basketball G Jervay Green indefinitely for violating team rules.

