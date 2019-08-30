BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced the sale of the team to John Sherman a group of local investors.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Cole Hamels from the paternity list. Optioned RHP James Norwood to Iowa (PCL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived-injured DT Vincent Valentine.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released WR Michael Floyd, LB Shane Ray, LS Matthews Orzech, LB Silas Stewart, G Patrick Vahe, OT Darrell Williams, QB Joe Callahan, K Elliott Fry, WR Joe Horn Jr., G Isaiah Williams and WR Jaylen Smith.
BUFFALO BILLS — Traded C Rusell Bodine to New England for 2020 sixth-round draft pick.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived-injured G Kofi Amichia and DB Damian Parms. Waived LB Brandon Bell, G Tyler Catalina, C Parker Collins, DB Corn Elder, DT Woodrow Hamilton, G Taylor Hearn, TE Cole Hunt, WR Damion Jeanpiere, WR Andre Levrone, WR Jaydon Mickens, DB Ryan Pulley, WR Rashad Ross, TE Jason Vander Laan, LB Antwione Williams, and C John Yarbrough. Released RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LS Andrew DePaola, DB Lorenzo Doss, QB Taylor Heinicke and WR Aldrick Robinson. Placed K Graham Gano and G Kitt O'Brien on IR.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived LB Curtis Akins, C Kirk Barron, S Demetrious Cox, LS Dan Godsil, CB Tony Lippett, DT Dare Odeyingbo, LB Sterling Sheffield, DE Immanuel Turner, K Tristan Vizcaino and G Christian Westerman. Waived-injured DT Christian Ringo.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded an undisclosed 2022 draft pick to Detroit for QB David Blough and an undisclosed 2022 draft pick.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived-injured WR Bug Howard.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived DB Andrew Adams, DB Andre Chachere, WR Jordan Lasley, DE Eric Lee, WR Tommylee Lewis, DE Mitchell Loewen, OT Ryan Pope, P Ryan Santoso, G Micah St. Andrew, DB Jamar Summers and RB James RB Williams. Released C Luke Bowanko.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Traded C-G Evan Boehm and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick to Miami for an undisclosed conditional 2020 draft pick.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived-injured LB Davis Tull. Released DT Datone Jones, RB Thomas Rawls, OT Josh Wells and LB Ramik Wilson.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived QB Brandon Allen, G Abdul Beecham, TE CKendall Blanton, TE Romello Brooker, TE Keenen Brown, RB Matt Colburn, DB Jake Gervase, WR Jalen Greene, OT Brandon Hitner, C Vitas Hrynkiewicz, DT Bryant Jones, OT Matt Kaskey, LB Ketner Kupp, WR Johnathan Lloyd, P Brock Miller, WR Austin Proehl, DB Ramon Richards and DT Boogie Roberts.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to Minnesota for G Danny Isidora.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded DB Duke Dawson to Denver for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed LB Will Compton, LB Colton Jumper and LB Josh Martin on injured reserve. Waived RB Jacquizz Rodgers, RB Kerwynn Williams, WR Simmie Cobbs Jr., WR Travin Dural, WR Cyril Grayson Jr., OL Fisayo Awolaja, C Ryan Groy, DL Geneo Grissom, DL Corbin Kaufusi, LB Drew Lewis, LB Darnell Sankey, FB Shane Smith, TE A.J. Derby and CB Kayvon Webster.
NEW YORK JETS — Announced the resignation of president Neil Glat to become senior adviser. Waived DB Santos Ramirez. Signed DB Matthias Farley. Placed DB Brandon Bryant on IR.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed TE Richard Rodgers on IR. Waived/Injured DT Aziz Shittu. Released DE Kasim Edebali, DE Eli Harold, LB Hayes Pullard, CB Orlando Scandrick and TE Will Tye. Waived WR Carlton Agudosi, S Trae Elston, C Anthony Fabiano, S Deiondre' Hall, CB Ajene Harris, CB Josh Hawkins, QB Cody Kessler, T Riley Mayfield, CB Jeremiah McKinnon, WR Marken Michel, RB Donnel Pumphrey, G Keegan Render, CB Sojourn Shelton, LB Alex Singleton, WR DeAndre Thompkins, S Jason Thompson, DT Kevin Wilkins and LB Chris Worley.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed C Rodney Hudson to a multi-year contract extension. Waived LB Bryson Allen-Williams, TE Brandon Barnes, LB James Cowser, CB Joshua Holsey and DT Gabe Wright. Released RB Mack Brown, LB Brandon Marshall, S Jordan Richards and TE Luke Willson. Waived-injured DE Alex Barrett, DB Makinton Dorleant, G-C Cameron Hunt and DT Eddie Vanderdoes.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released DL Jay Bromley, CB Chris Campbell, DB Jordan Holland, CB Dontae Johnson, OL Wesley Johnson, TE Tyree Mayfield, CB Quinten Rollins, RB Brandon Wilds and OT Sam Young. Released DT Jay Bromley, DB Dontae Johnson, C Wesley Johnson, DB Quinten Rollins and OT Sam Young.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived S Lukas Denis, WR Matthew Eaton, CB De'Vante Harris, G Ruben Holcomb, LB Farrington Huguenin, WR Anthony Johnson, LB David Kenney, WR DaMarkus Lodge, LB Corey Nelson, TE Scott Orndoff, OT William Poehls, DL Elijah Qualls, OT Brock Ruble, WR Spencer Schnell, LB Emmanuel Smith, QB Vincent Testaverde, DL Stevie Tu'ikolovatu and G Salesi Uhatafe. Released OL Josh LeRibeus and LB Corey Nelson. Waived-injured WRs K.J. Brent and Cortrelle Simpson.
TENNESSEE TITANS Agreed to terms with C Ben Jones to a multi-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
PROVIDENCE — Named Bob Walsh associate director of player development, scouting and recruiting coordination for men's basketball.
