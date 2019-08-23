FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Tennessee OT Taylor Lewan four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DE Johnny Dwight.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Restored eligibility to Wisconsin junior WR Quintez Cephus. Placed Mississippi State on three-years probation for improprieties in the men's basketball and football programs.
INDIANA — Named Mike Roberts assistant men's basketball coach.
SAINT ROSE — Named Michael Murray assistant men's basketball coach.
