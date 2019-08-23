Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Tennessee OT Taylor Lewan four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DE Johnny Dwight.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Restored eligibility to Wisconsin junior WR Quintez Cephus. Placed Mississippi State on three-years probation for improprieties in the men's basketball and football programs.

INDIANA — Named Mike Roberts assistant men's basketball coach.

SAINT ROSE — Named Michael Murray assistant men's basketball coach.

