BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended San Diego Padres RHP Elias Batista, New York Mets C Jan Carlos Osorio and Atlanta Braves C Jose Camacaro 72-games without pay and Toronto Blue Jays RHP Luis Quinones 80-game without pay for violations of the minor league drug prevention and treatment program.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated 2B Addison Russell from the 7-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed manager Don Mattingly to a two-year contract extension and INF Miguel Rojas to a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Re-signed G/F Vince Carter.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Promoted Mitch Johnson to assistant coach and Darius Songalia to player development assistant.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed TE David Njoku on IR. Waived RB Elijah McGuire. Claimed S Juston Burris off waivers from Oakland. Signed CB Robert Jackson from the practice squad and CB Donnie Lewis Jr. to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released OT Tyree St. Louis and RB David Williams from the practice squad. Signed QB Chad Kelly and RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived OL Bryan Witzmann. Claimed DE Taco Charlton off waivers from Dallas.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Antonio Brown. Signed LB Scooby Wright to the practice squad. Released DL Gerri Green from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed WR Trent Taylor on IR. Signed OT Sam Young.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — D Dan Girardi announced his retirement.

TENNIS

TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Suspended Irina Khromacheva three months and fined her $3,000 attempting to contrive the outcome of a first round qualifying match at Indian Wells this year, with two months of the ban and the entire fine suspended on the basis of no further breaches.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Suspended men's basketball F Cordell Pemsl from the team indefinitely.

