BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Ralph Rivera managing director of NBA Europe and Middle East.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Kyle Friend from the practice squad. Signed PK Matt McCrane to the practice squad.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced the lifetime ban of former USPS Pro Cycling team Dr. Luis Garcia del Moral is no longer in effect.

