BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to INF Tim Beckham and C Caleb Joseph.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Thornburg on a one-year contract.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Leury Garcia on a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to RHP James Hoyt. Agreed to terms with RHP Danny Salazar, RHP Nick Goody, RHP Neil Ramirez and INF Eric Stamets on one-year contracts.
DETROIT TIGERS — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to C James McCann and RHP Alex Wilson.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to C Chris Herrmann.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to RHP Jason Adam, 1B Samir Dueñez, RHP Andres Machado and OF Bubba Starling.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to RHP Blake Parker and RHP Matt Shoemaker.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 1B C.J Cron on a one-year contract. Failed to tender a 2019 contract to OF Robbie Grossman.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Dull and RHP Liam Hendriks on one-year contracts. Failed to tender 2019 contracts to RHPs Mike Fiers, Cory Gearrin and Kendall Graveman.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired C Omar Narvaez from the Chicago White Sox for RHP Alex Colome.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jesse Chavez on a two-year contract. Failed to tender 2019 contracts to RHPs Matt Bush, Zac Curtis, Ricardo Rodríguez and Adrian Sampson.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to INF Yangervis Solarte.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to RHP Shelby Miller, RHP Brad Boxberger and INF/OF Chris Owings.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Jonny Venters on a one-year contract.
CHICAGO CUBS — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to INF Ronald Torreyes, RHPs Justin Hancock and Allen Webster.
CINCINNATI REDS — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to OF Aristides Aquino, C Juan Graterol, OF Billy Hamilton and OF/1B Jordan Patterson.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to LHP Sam Howard.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS Agreed to terms with LHP Anthony Cingrani on a one-year contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Hernan Perez and INF Tyler Saladino on one-year contracts. Failed to tender 2019 contracts to INF Jonathan Schoop, LHP Xavier Cedeno and LHP Dan Jennings.
NEW YORK METS — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to INF Wilmer Flores.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to 1B Justin Bour and LHP Luis Avilan.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Feliz on a one-year contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Chasen Shreve on a one-year contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Bryan Mitchell and INF Greg Garcia on one-year contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Failed to tender 2019 contacts to OF Gorkys Hernandez and RHP Hunter Strickland. Agreed to terms with INF Joe Panik and RHP Sam Dyson on one-year contracts.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sammy Solis on a one-year contract. Acquired C Yan Gomes from the Cleveland Indians for OF Daniel Jonson and RHP Jefry Rodriguez.
BASKETBALL
WNBA
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Announced the resignation of coach Brian Agler.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated LB Thurston Armbrister to the active roster from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted LB Jeff Holland from their practice squad. Waived LB Alexander Johnson.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Deontez Alexander to the practice squad. Released DT John Atkins from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Anthony Winbush to the practice squad. Released QB Phillip Walker from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released RB Kareem Hunt.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Montrel Meander. Placed CB Leon Hall on injured reserve.
COLLEGE
IOWA — Junior TE Noah Fant announced he will enter the NFL draft.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Dré Bly cornerbacks coach, Tim Brewster tight ends coach and Tim Cross defensive line coach. Promoted Tommy Thigpen to co-defensive coordinator and will continue to coach safeties.
UAB — Agreed to terms with football coach Bill Clark on a five-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.
