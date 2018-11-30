Try 1 month for 99¢
Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to INF Tim Beckham and C Caleb Joseph.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Thornburg on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Leury Garcia on a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to RHP James Hoyt. Agreed to terms with RHP Danny Salazar, RHP Nick Goody, RHP Neil Ramirez and INF Eric Stamets on one-year contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to C James McCann and RHP Alex Wilson.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to C Chris Herrmann.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to RHP Jason Adam, 1B Samir Dueñez, RHP Andres Machado and OF Bubba Starling.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to RHP Blake Parker and RHP Matt Shoemaker.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 1B C.J Cron on a one-year contract. Failed to tender a 2019 contract to OF Robbie Grossman.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Dull and RHP Liam Hendriks on one-year contracts. Failed to tender 2019 contracts to RHPs Mike Fiers, Cory Gearrin and Kendall Graveman.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired C Omar Narvaez from the Chicago White Sox for RHP Alex Colome.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jesse Chavez on a two-year contract. Failed to tender 2019 contracts to RHPs Matt Bush, Zac Curtis, Ricardo Rodríguez and Adrian Sampson.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to INF Yangervis Solarte.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to RHP Shelby Miller, RHP Brad Boxberger and INF/OF Chris Owings.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Jonny Venters on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to INF Ronald Torreyes, RHPs Justin Hancock and Allen Webster.

CINCINNATI REDS — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to OF Aristides Aquino, C Juan Graterol, OF Billy Hamilton and OF/1B Jordan Patterson.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to LHP Sam Howard.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS Agreed to terms with LHP Anthony Cingrani on a one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Hernan Perez and INF Tyler Saladino on one-year contracts. Failed to tender 2019 contracts to INF Jonathan Schoop, LHP Xavier Cedeno and LHP Dan Jennings.

NEW YORK METS — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to INF Wilmer Flores.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to 1B Justin Bour and LHP Luis Avilan.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Feliz on a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Chasen Shreve on a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Bryan Mitchell and INF Greg Garcia on one-year contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Failed to tender 2019 contacts to OF Gorkys Hernandez and RHP Hunter Strickland. Agreed to terms with INF Joe Panik and RHP Sam Dyson on one-year contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sammy Solis on a one-year contract. Acquired C Yan Gomes from the Cleveland Indians for OF Daniel Jonson and RHP Jefry Rodriguez.

BASKETBALL

WNBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Announced the resignation of coach Brian Agler.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated LB Thurston Armbrister to the active roster from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted LB Jeff Holland from their practice squad. Waived LB Alexander Johnson.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Deontez Alexander to the practice squad. Released DT John Atkins from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Anthony Winbush to the practice squad. Released QB Phillip Walker from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released RB Kareem Hunt.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Montrel Meander. Placed CB Leon Hall on injured reserve.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Junior TE Noah Fant announced he will enter the NFL draft.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Dré Bly cornerbacks coach, Tim Brewster tight ends coach and Tim Cross defensive line coach. Promoted Tommy Thigpen to co-defensive coordinator and will continue to coach safeties.

UAB — Agreed to terms with football coach Bill Clark on a five-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

