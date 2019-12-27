Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed 3B Maikel Franco to a one-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu on a four-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB William Jackson III on IR.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived TE Ross Travis.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed TE Rhett Ellison on IR.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Fabian Moreau and S Montae Nicholson on IR.

COLLEGE

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Jose Gomez women's soccer coach.

EVANSVILLE — Placed men's basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave. Named Bennie Seltzer men's interim basketball coach.

MIAMI — Fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos.

