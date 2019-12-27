BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed 3B Maikel Franco to a one-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu on a four-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB William Jackson III on IR.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived TE Ross Travis.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed TE Rhett Ellison on IR.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Fabian Moreau and S Montae Nicholson on IR.
COLLEGE
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Jose Gomez women's soccer coach.
EVANSVILLE — Placed men's basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave. Named Bennie Seltzer men's interim basketball coach.
MIAMI — Fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos.
