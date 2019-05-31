Clip art sports

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined the Los Angeles Clippers $50,000 for violating the league's anti-tampering rule.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Indianapolis QB Chad Kelly for the first two games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL T.J. Clemmings. Waived OL Tommy Doles.

COLLEGE

LEHIGH — Named Quinn McDowell men's assistant basketball coach.

ST. JOHN'S — Named Paul Pressey special assistant to the men's basketball coach and Steve DeMeo men's assistant basketball coach.

VIRGINIA — Announced men's senior basketball F Sam Hauser has transferred from Marquette.

