BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined the Los Angeles Clippers $50,000 for violating the league's anti-tampering rule.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Indianapolis QB Chad Kelly for the first two games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL T.J. Clemmings. Waived OL Tommy Doles.
COLLEGE
LEHIGH — Named Quinn McDowell men's assistant basketball coach.
ST. JOHN'S — Named Paul Pressey special assistant to the men's basketball coach and Steve DeMeo men's assistant basketball coach.
VIRGINIA — Announced men's senior basketball F Sam Hauser has transferred from Marquette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.