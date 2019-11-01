BASEBALL
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Declined their 2020 contract options for RHPs Shawn Kelley and Nate Jones and C Welington Castillo.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Declined their part of 2020 mutual option for OF Billy Hamilton.
CINCINNATI REDS — Exercised their 2020 contract option on INF Freddy Galvis.
MIAMI MARLINS — Declined club 2020 option on INF Starlin Castro.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced C Yasmani Grandal and INF Mike Moustakas have declined their part of 2020 mutual options. Announced 1B/OF Tyler Austin and INF/OF Cory Spangenberg refused outright assignments to San Antonio (PCL) and elected free agency.
NEW YORK METS — Named Carlos Beltrán manager and signed him to a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth year. Declined 2020 club option on OF Juan Lagares. Announced INF Joe Panik and LHP Donnie Hart declined outright assignments to Syracuse (IL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Declined their 2020 mutual contract option on 1B Matt Adams.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed general manager Koby Altman to a multiyear contract extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Zach Brown. Released RB Alfred Morris.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Stephen Carlson from the practice squad. Placed DT Daniel Ekuale on IR.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed QB Joe Flacco on IR. Signed QB Brett Rypien from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Paul Perkins to the practice squad. Released OT Casey Tucker from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed WR Josh Gordon off New England Patriots waivers. Waived DE Dekoda Watson.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired G Louis Domingue from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.
COLLEGE
OKLAHOMA — Announced soccer coach Matt Potter will not be retained after the 2019 season.
