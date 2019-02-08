BASEBALL
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeremy Hellickson on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived Gs Jabari Bird and Shelvin Mack.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Acquired F Nikola Mirotic from New Orleans. Sent Forward Thon Maker to Detroit and C Jason Smith and four future second-round draft picks to New Orleans. Detroit sent F Stanley Johnson to New Orleans to complete the three-team trade.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted Deshea Townsend secondary coach, Sean Desai to safeties coach and Bill Shuey defensive pass analyst/assistant linebackers coach.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LS John Denney. Named Jim Caldwell assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach, Chad O'Shea offensive coordinator, Patrick Graham defensive coordinator,
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Marwan Maalouf special teams coordinator and Rick Dennison offensive line coach. Promoted assistant quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing to wide receivers coach.
NEW YORK JETS — Named Shawn Jefferson assistant head coach-offense/wide receivers coach, Frank Bush assistant head coach-defense/inside linebackers, Jim Bob Cooter running backs coach, John Dunn tight ends coach, Frank Pollack offensive line coach, Derek Frazier assistant offensive line coach, Bo Hardegree offensive assistant, Andre Carter defensive line coach, Joe Vitt senior defensive assistant/outside linebackers, Blake Williams defensive assistant, Eric Sanders defensive assistant, Dennard Wilson defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator, Steve Jackson assistant defensive backs coach, Jeff Hammerschmidt assistant special teams coach, Robby Brown defensive assistant, Justus Galac strength and conditioning coach, Aaron McLaurin assistant strength and conditioning coach and Joseph Giacobbe assistant strength and conditioning coach.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Tim Rattay quarterbacks coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Philadelphia F James van Riemsdyk $5,000 for high-sticking Los Angeles D Alec Martinez during a Feb. 7 game.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Traded C Emil Pettersson to Arizona for Fs Laurent Dauphin and Adam Helewka.
COLLEGE
KANSAS — Announced G Lagerald Vick will take a leave of absence from the basketball program.
