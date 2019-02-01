Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with LHP Wade Miley on a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Greg Holland on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tony Barnette on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived F Carmelo Anthony. Traded a protected 2020 second-round draft pick to Oklahoma City for G-F Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted Matt Weiss to running backs coach.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the retirement of DE Julius Peppers.

GREEN BAY PACKERS— Named Shawn Mennenga special teams coordinator and Wendel Davis and Christian Parker as defensive quality control coaches. Retained assistant special teams coach Maurice Drayton.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Acquired Fs Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann from Florida for Fs Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan, a second- and two fourth-round 2019 draft picks.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Declared Kansas F Silvio De Sousa ineligible for the remainder of this season and next season after his name surfaced in the FBI probe into college basketball corruption.

