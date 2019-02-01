BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with LHP Wade Miley on a one-year contract.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Greg Holland on a one-year contract.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tony Barnette on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Waived F Carmelo Anthony. Traded a protected 2020 second-round draft pick to Oklahoma City for G-F Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted Matt Weiss to running backs coach.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the retirement of DE Julius Peppers.
GREEN BAY PACKERS— Named Shawn Mennenga special teams coordinator and Wendel Davis and Christian Parker as defensive quality control coaches. Retained assistant special teams coach Maurice Drayton.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Acquired Fs Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann from Florida for Fs Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan, a second- and two fourth-round 2019 draft picks.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Declared Kansas F Silvio De Sousa ineligible for the remainder of this season and next season after his name surfaced in the FBI probe into college basketball corruption.
