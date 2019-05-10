BASEBALL
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Clay Buchholz placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 9.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Nate Brooks, RB Wes Hills, WR Andy Isabella, WR Hakeem Butler, S Deionte Thompson, OL Lamont Gaillard and DL Michael Dogbe. Released OL Justin Evans, Zack Golditch, Will House and Brant Weiss; WRs Bryant Mitchell and Jalen Tolliver; CB Jonathan Moxey; DL Pasoni Tasini and RB Brandon Wilds.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Alexander Yelesin to a two-year contract.
COLLEGE
IOWA — Announced men's junior basketball F Cordell Pemsl's hardship waiver petition was approved by the Big Ten Conference.
NEBRASKA — Announced men's junior basketball G-F has transferred from Neveda.
PURDUE — Named Micah Shrewsberry men's associate head basketball coach.
ST. JOHN'S — Named Van Macon men's assistant basketball coach.
