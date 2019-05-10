Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Clay Buchholz placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 9.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Nate Brooks, RB Wes Hills, WR Andy Isabella, WR Hakeem Butler, S Deionte Thompson, OL Lamont Gaillard and DL Michael Dogbe. Released OL Justin Evans, Zack Golditch, Will House and Brant Weiss; WRs Bryant Mitchell and Jalen Tolliver; CB Jonathan Moxey; DL Pasoni Tasini and RB Brandon Wilds.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Alexander Yelesin to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Announced men's junior basketball F Cordell Pemsl's hardship waiver petition was approved by the Big Ten Conference.

NEBRASKA — Announced men's junior basketball G-F has transferred from Neveda.

PURDUE — Named Micah Shrewsberry men's associate head basketball coach.

ST. JOHN'S — Named Van Macon men's assistant basketball coach.

