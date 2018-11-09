Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Announced the retirement of C Joe Mauer.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Released INF Chase Utley.

NEW YORK METS — Announced special assistant to the general manager J.P. Ricciardi has mutually agreed to part ways with the club.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Wwaived WR Steve Ishmael and RB Robert Turbin. Activated DL Tyquan Lewis from injured reserve. Signed LB Skai Moore from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived LB Martrell Spaight. Signed G Isaac Asiata from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released RB Josh Ferguson from the practice squad. Signed WR Damoun Patterson to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived C Casey Dunn. Signed LB Cassanova McKinzy from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Placed D John Klingberg and RW Alexander Radulov on injured reserve, Radulov retroactive to Oct. 30.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Placed BYU's men's basketball program on two-year probation, including 47 vacated wins, for improper benefits involving G Nick Emery.

