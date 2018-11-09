BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Announced the retirement of C Joe Mauer.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Released INF Chase Utley.
NEW YORK METS — Announced special assistant to the general manager J.P. Ricciardi has mutually agreed to part ways with the club.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Wwaived WR Steve Ishmael and RB Robert Turbin. Activated DL Tyquan Lewis from injured reserve. Signed LB Skai Moore from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived LB Martrell Spaight. Signed G Isaac Asiata from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released RB Josh Ferguson from the practice squad. Signed WR Damoun Patterson to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived C Casey Dunn. Signed LB Cassanova McKinzy from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Placed D John Klingberg and RW Alexander Radulov on injured reserve, Radulov retroactive to Oct. 30.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Placed BYU's men's basketball program on two-year probation, including 47 vacated wins, for improper benefits involving G Nick Emery.
