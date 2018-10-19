BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Johnathan Williams to a two-way contract. Waived F Travis Wear.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. Announced quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich will assume that role.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Traded a 2019 fifth-round draft pick to Cleveland for RB Carlos Hyde.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Krishawn Hogan to the practice squad. Released WR K.J. Brent from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Lara Juras vice president of people & culture.
OLYMPICS
USA BOBSLED AND SKELETON — Announced the retirement of bobsledder Jamie Greubel Poser.
USA CYCLING — Announced the resignation of chief executive Derek Bouchard-Hall at the end of the year.
USADA — Announced cyclist Shaun Moffett accepted an additional three-month sanction and had his results disqualified for competing while ineligible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.