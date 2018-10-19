Try 1 month for 99¢
BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Johnathan Williams to a two-way contract. Waived F Travis Wear.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. Announced quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich will assume that role.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Traded a 2019 fifth-round draft pick to Cleveland for RB Carlos Hyde.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Krishawn Hogan to the practice squad. Released WR K.J. Brent from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Lara Juras vice president of people & culture.

OLYMPICS

USA BOBSLED AND SKELETON — Announced the retirement of bobsledder Jamie Greubel Poser.

USA CYCLING — Announced the resignation of chief executive Derek Bouchard-Hall at the end of the year.

USADA — Announced cyclist Shaun Moffett accepted an additional three-month sanction and had his results disqualified for competing while ineligible.

