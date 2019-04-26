Clip art sports

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Suspended San Francisco minor league RHP Norwith Gudino (Augusta-SAL) 80 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance; . Tampa Bay minor league OF Bryce Brown (Bowling Green-MWL) 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse, both violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Ervin Santana for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed 1B Lucas Duda on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired LHP James Pazos from Philadelphia for INF Hunter Stovall.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed OF Roman Quinn on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms DL Brent Urban.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Announced the retirement of national coordinator of women's basketball officials June Courteau.

BUCKNELL — Named Johnathan Brown men's assistant basketball coach and Dom Hoffman manager of men's basketball operations.

CLEMSON — Agreed to terms with football coach Dabo Swinney on a 10-year contract.

PURDUE — Named Kevin Wolthausen special teams coordinator/assistant defensive line coach and Ryan Wallace tight ends/assistant special teams coach.

