BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Suspended San Francisco minor league RHP Norwith Gudino (Augusta-SAL) 80 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance; . Tampa Bay minor league OF Bryce Brown (Bowling Green-MWL) 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse, both violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Ervin Santana for assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed 1B Lucas Duda on the 10-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired LHP James Pazos from Philadelphia for INF Hunter Stovall.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed OF Roman Quinn on the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms DL Brent Urban.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Announced the retirement of national coordinator of women's basketball officials June Courteau.
BUCKNELL — Named Johnathan Brown men's assistant basketball coach and Dom Hoffman manager of men's basketball operations.
CLEMSON — Agreed to terms with football coach Dabo Swinney on a 10-year contract.
PURDUE — Named Kevin Wolthausen special teams coordinator/assistant defensive line coach and Ryan Wallace tight ends/assistant special teams coach.
