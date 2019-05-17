BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed C Sandy Leon on paternity leave.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Manny Bañuelos on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed DH Nelson Cruz on the 10-dy IL, retroactive to Tuesday.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Kenta Maeda on the 10-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated RHP Luke Gregerson for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated C Buster Posey from the concussion IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Dismissed Indiana G Tyreke Evans and disqualified him from the league for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Announced the resignation of president of hockey operations John Davidson.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Granted Memphis QB Brady White an additional year of eligibility.
CLEMSON — Announced freshman men's basketball F Khavon Moore is transferring from Texas Tech.
MISSISSIPPI STATE — Announced graduate QB Tommy Stevens is transferring from Penn State.
