Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed UT Blake Swihart on the 10-day DL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Zach McAllister for assignment. Reinstated LHP Andrew Miller from the 60-day DL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed OF Johnny Field off waivers from Cleveland and optioned him to Rochester (IL). Claimed RHP Oliver Drake off waivers from Toronto.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Brian Duensing on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Randy Rosario from Iowa (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Erik Goeddel on the 10-day DL.

NEW YORK METS — Placed LHP Steven Matz on the 10-day DL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Alex Len.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed C Salah Majri.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured WR Deontez Alexander. Signed WR Dom Williams. Removed DE Cornelius Washington from the non-football injury list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Restored G Jeremy Vujnovich from the PUP list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Eric Decker.

NEW YORK GIANTS— Waived DB Kenneth Durden. Signed DB Leonard Johnson.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DL Kendall Reyes. Waived/injured DL Shaneil Jenkins.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed S Johnathan Cyprien on injured reserve. Waived/injured DL Connor Flagel. Agreed to terms with OT Laurence Gibson. Removed TE Phillip Supernaw from the PUP list.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Gemel Smith to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Named Weston Glaser linebackers coach.

LSU — Suspended football G Ed Ingram indefinitely.

N.C. STATE — Announced transfer TE Cary Angeline will be eligible to play after sitting out the first three games.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Jimmy Redovian assistant baseball coach.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments