BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed UT Blake Swihart on the 10-day DL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Zach McAllister for assignment. Reinstated LHP Andrew Miller from the 60-day DL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed OF Johnny Field off waivers from Cleveland and optioned him to Rochester (IL). Claimed RHP Oliver Drake off waivers from Toronto.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Brian Duensing on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Randy Rosario from Iowa (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Erik Goeddel on the 10-day DL.
NEW YORK METS — Placed LHP Steven Matz on the 10-day DL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Alex Len.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed C Salah Majri.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured WR Deontez Alexander. Signed WR Dom Williams. Removed DE Cornelius Washington from the non-football injury list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Restored G Jeremy Vujnovich from the PUP list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Eric Decker.
NEW YORK GIANTS— Waived DB Kenneth Durden. Signed DB Leonard Johnson.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed DL Kendall Reyes. Waived/injured DL Shaneil Jenkins.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed S Johnathan Cyprien on injured reserve. Waived/injured DL Connor Flagel. Agreed to terms with OT Laurence Gibson. Removed TE Phillip Supernaw from the PUP list.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed C Gemel Smith to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
CAMPBELL — Named Weston Glaser linebackers coach.
LSU — Suspended football G Ed Ingram indefinitely.
N.C. STATE — Announced transfer TE Cary Angeline will be eligible to play after sitting out the first three games.
TENNESSEE TECH — Named Jimmy Redovian assistant baseball coach.
