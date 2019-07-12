BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Acquired RHP Phil Maton from the San Diego Padres for international bonus pool allotments.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Blake Parker from the paternity list.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Shelby Miller to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed F Kristaps Porzingis.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended New York Jets TE Chris Herndon the first four regular-season games for violating the league's substance abuse policy and Oakland G Richie Incognito for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Re-signed F Johan Larsson to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with C Ryan Dzingel on a two-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Announced the resignation of president Paul Holmgren to become a senior adviser for the franchise and general manager Chuck Fletcher becomes president of hockey operations.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Acquired F Dakota Joshua from the Toronto Maple Leafs for future considerations.
COLLEGE
CENTRAL MICHIGAN — Promoted Heather Oesterle to women's basketball coach.
CLEVELAND STATE — Fired men's basketball coach Dennis Felton. Named Pat Vuyanich special assistant for the program until a coach is hired.
DAYTON — Named James Haring director of operations for men's basketball.
