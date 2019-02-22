Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended free agent minor league pitcher Joshua Payn 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Los Angeles Angels minor league pitcher Bo Tucker (Orem-Pioneer) 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse in violation of the Program.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson on a one-year contract extension.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Tavon Young to a three-year contract extension.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Reggie McKenzie senior personnel executive.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed DL Tyson Alualu to a two-year contract through the 2020 season.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Edmonton F Connor McDavid two games for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders D Nick Leddy during a Feb. 21 game.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Acquired C Matt Duchene from Ottawa for Fs Vitaly Abramov and Jonathan Davidsson and D Julius Bergman.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired D Nick Jensen and a 2019 fifth-round draft pick from Detroit for D Madison Bowey and a 2020 second-round draft pick. Re-signed D Nick Jensen to a four-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

BAKER — Named Jason Thoren football coach.

IOWA — Announced graduate DL Zach VanValkenburg has transferred from Hillsdale College.

TEXAS — Suspended men's senior basketball G Kerwin Roach II indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

