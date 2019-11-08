Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Cincinnati minor league RHP Israel Lantigua (Reds-DSL) and New York Mets minor league RHP Amaury Pereya (Mets-DSL) 72 games each, after testing positive for Stanozolol a performance-enhancing substance; and Toronto RHP Jackxarel Lebron (Blue Jays-GCL) 52 games after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance; all violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Promoted Daniel Adler and Jeremy Zoll to assistant general manager; Alex Hassan to director of player development, and Jeremy Raadt to director of baseball systems.

BASKETBALL

NBA — Fined Boston Celtics G Marcus Smart $15,000 for public cristicism of the officiating.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB L.J. Fort to a two-year extension through 2021.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C JC Tretter to a three-year contract extension through 2022.

COLLEGE

LACKAWANNA — Announced the cancellation of its men's basketball season.

