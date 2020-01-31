Friday transactions

BASEBALL
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with SS Trevor Story on a two-year contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — OF Curtis Granderson announced his retirement.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with 1B Matt Adams on a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with INF-OF JT Riddle on a one-year contract and with LHPs Robbie Erlin and Derek Holland, C Andrew Susac and OF Charlie Tilson on minor league contracts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Bill Callahan offensive line coach and Callie Brownson chief of staff.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed G Ville Husso and D Niko Mikkola to two-year, one-way contracts.
COLLEGE
EAST CAROLINA — Named Tripp Weaver safeties coach.
MICHIGAN — Reinstated men's basektball G Zavier Simpson from his one-game suspension.
UCONN — Announced assistant women's basketball coach Jasmine Lister has taken a leave of absence and will be replaced by Jamelle Elliott.
VANDERBILT — Named Aaron Henry cornerbacks coach.