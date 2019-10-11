Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced Washington RHP Daniel Hudson was placed on the postseason paternity list and RHP Wander Suero will replace him on the National League Championship Series roster.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived C Erik Mika and F Isaiah Pineiro.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Chris Jones to the practice squad. Released CB Andre Chachere from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Eric Dungey to the practice squad. Placed WR Derrick Willies on the practice squad IR.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed FB Andy Janovich to a three-year extension.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Jon Hilliman. Signed RB Buck Allen.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed C Nate Trewyn from the practice squad. Placed G Zack Bailey on IR.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Terminated the contract G Malcolm Bunche from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Andy Greene on IR. Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Binghamton (AHL).

