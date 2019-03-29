Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OF Cameron Maybin to a minor league contract and assigned him to Columbus (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to March 25.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded RHP Jesus Ozoria to San Francisco for C Tom Murphy.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned LHP Brian Duensing outright to Iowa (PCL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Deyonta Davis to a second 10-day contract.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Walt Lemon Jr.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed TE Luke Willson.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Jan Jenik to a three-year, entry-level contract.

COLLEGE

CALIFORNIA — Named Mark Fox men's basketball coach.

RICE — Named Brian Lee women's soccer coach.

ST. JOHN'S — Junior G Shamorie Ponds will enter the NBA draft.

SYRACUSE — Junior G Tyus Battle will enter the NBA draft.

UCLA — Sophomore F Kris Wilkes will enter the NBA draft.

