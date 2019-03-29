BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OF Cameron Maybin to a minor league contract and assigned him to Columbus (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to March 25.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded RHP Jesus Ozoria to San Francisco for C Tom Murphy.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned LHP Brian Duensing outright to Iowa (PCL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Deyonta Davis to a second 10-day contract.
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Walt Lemon Jr.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed TE Luke Willson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Jan Jenik to a three-year, entry-level contract.
COLLEGE
CALIFORNIA — Named Mark Fox men's basketball coach.
RICE — Named Brian Lee women's soccer coach.
ST. JOHN'S — Junior G Shamorie Ponds will enter the NBA draft.
SYRACUSE — Junior G Tyus Battle will enter the NBA draft.
UCLA — Sophomore F Kris Wilkes will enter the NBA draft.
