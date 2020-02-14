Friday transactions

BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with LHP Tommy Milone on a minor league contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Domingo Santana on a minor league contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 1B Yonder Alonso on a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
Women's NBA
DALLAS WINGS — Acquired F Katie Lou Samuelson and a 2021 first-round draft pick from the Chicago Sky for F Azura Stevens.
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed C Brittney Griner to a multi-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Baltimore OL James Hurst for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Terminated the contract of S Tony Jefferson.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released CB Vernon Hargreaves III.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released DB Kenny Ladler, CB Josh Norman, DE Chris Odom and WR Paul Richardson Jr.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Fired coach Bruce Boudreau. Named Dean Evason interim coach.
COLLEGE
MINNESOTA — Agreed to a contract extension with women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen through the 2024 season.
RUTGERS — Announced women's freshman basketball G Noga Peleg Pelc has left the team due to personal reasons.