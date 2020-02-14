Friday transactions
Friday transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with LHP Tommy Milone on a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Domingo Santana on a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 1B Yonder Alonso on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

Women's NBA

DALLAS WINGS — Acquired F Katie Lou Samuelson and a 2021 first-round draft pick from the Chicago Sky for F Azura Stevens.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed C Brittney Griner to a multi-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Baltimore OL James Hurst for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Terminated the contract of S Tony Jefferson.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released CB Vernon Hargreaves III.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released DB Kenny Ladler, CB Josh Norman, DE Chris Odom and WR Paul Richardson Jr.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Fired coach Bruce Boudreau. Named Dean Evason interim coach.

COLLEGE

MINNESOTA — Agreed to a contract extension with women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen through the 2024 season.

RUTGERS — Announced women's freshman basketball G Noga Peleg Pelc has left the team due to personal reasons.

