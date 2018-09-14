FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended former New York Jets LB Dylan Donahue 14 weeks by the NFL for violating its substance abuse policy.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Erik Swoope to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed G Josh Sitton on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Brian Mihalik to the practice squad. Released LB Calvin Munson.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Mychal Kendricks.
