FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended former New York Jets LB Dylan Donahue 14 weeks by the NFL for violating its substance abuse policy.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Erik Swoope to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed G Josh Sitton on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Brian Mihalik to the practice squad. Released LB Calvin Munson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Mychal Kendricks.

