Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Removed OF Myles Straw and RHP Will Harris from the ALCS roster. Added RHPs Hector Rondon and Joe Smith to the ALCS roster.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Dropped LHP Scott Alexander from the NLCS roster. Added LHP Julio Arias to the NLCS roster.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived Fs Deyonta Davis and Danuel House Jr. and Gs Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Ulis.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS - Signed G Jamel Artis.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Scott Machado.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LS Carson Tinker and OT Josh Wells on injured reserve. Signed LS Matt Overton and OT Ereck Flowers.

COLLEGE

CENTENARY — Named Jason Schmitz women's basketball coach.

MINNESOTA — Signed athletic director Mark Coyle to a three-year contract extension through 2024.

PURDUE — Agreed to terms with men's basketball coach Matt Painter on a two-year contact extension through the 2023-24 season.

VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of assistant women's basketball coach Carolyn Peck so she can return to broadcasting.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments