BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Removed OF Myles Straw and RHP Will Harris from the ALCS roster. Added RHPs Hector Rondon and Joe Smith to the ALCS roster.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Dropped LHP Scott Alexander from the NLCS roster. Added LHP Julio Arias to the NLCS roster.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived Fs Deyonta Davis and Danuel House Jr. and Gs Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Ulis.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS - Signed G Jamel Artis.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Scott Machado.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LS Carson Tinker and OT Josh Wells on injured reserve. Signed LS Matt Overton and OT Ereck Flowers.
COLLEGE
CENTENARY — Named Jason Schmitz women's basketball coach.
MINNESOTA — Signed athletic director Mark Coyle to a three-year contract extension through 2024.
PURDUE — Agreed to terms with men's basketball coach Matt Painter on a two-year contact extension through the 2023-24 season.
VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of assistant women's basketball coach Carolyn Peck so she can return to broadcasting.
