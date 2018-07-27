BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day DL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Traded LHP Cole Hamels and cash to the Chicago Cubs for RHPs Eddie Butler and Rollie Lacy and a player to be named.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired INF Eduardo Escobar from the Minnesota Twins for RHP Jhoan Duran and OFs Gabriel Maciel and Ernie De La Trinidad.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired LHP Jonny Venters for $250,000 of international signing bonus pool allocation.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired INF Asdrubal Cabrera from the New York Mets for RHP Franklyn Kilome.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded RHP Sam Tuivailala to Seattle for RHP Seth Elledge and assigned Elledge to Springfield (TL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Waived G C.J. Williams.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended New York Jets WR ArDarius Stewart without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DE Moubarek Djeri. Signed S Tre Boston to a one-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with OT Jake Matthews on a five-year contract extension.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Jack Allen. Waived DL Bunmi Rotimi.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Zaycoven Henderson and WR Blake Jackson.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed TE Hunter Henry, G Forest Lamp and CB Jason Verrett on the PUP list. Placed G Brett Boyko and S Derwin James on active-NFI list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Paul Turner. Released TE Troy Niklas.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed G-OT Vadal Alexander and DE Khalil Mack on the reserve-did not report list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OT Taylor Lewan on a multi-year contract extension and TE Delanie Walker on a two-year contract extension.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed QB Colt McCoy to a contract extension through 2019.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Tom Wilson to a six-year contract.
COLLEGE
ALABAMA — Signed football coach Nick Saban to an eight-year contract through the 2025 season.
FLORIDA — Announced freshman CB Justin Watkins is leaving school and graduate DL Adam Shuler is transferring from West Virginia.
NORTH CAROLINA — Announced junior TB Antonio Williams will be eligible to play this season.
SAN FRANCISCO — Signed men's basketball coach Kyle Smith to a multi-year contract extension.
TEXAS — Suspended LB Demarco Boyd.
