BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded LHP Cole Hamels and cash to the Chicago Cubs for RHPs Eddie Butler and Rollie Lacy and a player to be named.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired INF Eduardo Escobar from the Minnesota Twins for RHP Jhoan Duran and OFs Gabriel Maciel and Ernie De La Trinidad.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired LHP Jonny Venters for $250,000 of international signing bonus pool allocation.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired INF Asdrubal Cabrera from the New York Mets for RHP Franklyn Kilome.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded RHP Sam Tuivailala to Seattle for RHP Seth Elledge and assigned Elledge to Springfield (TL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Waived G C.J. Williams.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended New York Jets WR ArDarius Stewart without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DE Moubarek Djeri. Signed S Tre Boston to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with OT Jake Matthews on a five-year contract extension.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Jack Allen. Waived DL Bunmi Rotimi.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Zaycoven Henderson and WR Blake Jackson.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed TE Hunter Henry, G Forest Lamp and CB Jason Verrett on the PUP list. Placed G Brett Boyko and S Derwin James on active-NFI list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Paul Turner. Released TE Troy Niklas.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed G-OT Vadal Alexander and DE Khalil Mack on the reserve-did not report list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OT Taylor Lewan on a multi-year contract extension and TE Delanie Walker on a two-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed QB Colt McCoy to a contract extension through 2019.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Tom Wilson to a six-year contract.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Signed football coach Nick Saban to an eight-year contract through the 2025 season.

FLORIDA — Announced freshman CB Justin Watkins is leaving school and graduate DL Adam Shuler is transferring from West Virginia.

NORTH CAROLINA — Announced junior TB Antonio Williams will be eligible to play this season.

SAN FRANCISCO — Signed men's basketball coach Kyle Smith to a multi-year contract extension.

TEXAS — Suspended LB Demarco Boyd.

