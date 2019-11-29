Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Arizona CB Josh Shaw indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed G Alex Redmond on the reserve/injured list. Activated CB Darius Phillips from the reserve/injured list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed OT Jared Veldheer off waivers from New England.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Kai Forbath. Released K Nick Folk.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Announced the resignation of coach Bill Peters. Named Geoff Ward interim coach.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments