FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Arizona CB Josh Shaw indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed G Alex Redmond on the reserve/injured list. Activated CB Darius Phillips from the reserve/injured list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed OT Jared Veldheer off waivers from New England.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Kai Forbath. Released K Nick Folk.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Announced the resignation of coach Bill Peters. Named Geoff Ward interim coach.
