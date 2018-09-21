BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Placed Chicago Cubs SS Addison Russell on administrative leave.
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated RHP Trevor Bauer from the 10-day DL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Fired manager Jeff Banister. Named Don Wakamatsu interim manager.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Named Traci Otey Blunt senior vice president of corporate communications. Fined Minnesota S Andrew Sendejo $53,482; Arizona S Antoine Bethea and Los Angeles Chargers DE Melvin Ingram $20,054 each; and Atlanta Ss Damontae Kazee and Takk McKinley, Carolina WR Torrey Smith, Los Angeles Chargers Desmond King, Houston LB Jadeveon Clowney, Detroit RB LeGarrette Blount and New York Jets CB Buster Skrine $10,026 apiece for their actions in last week's games.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Brian Price to the practice squad. Released DL Zaycoven Henderson from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR ArDarius Stewart to the practice squad. Released WR Deontay Burnett from the practice squad.
COLLEGE
MIAMI — Dismissed G Miles Wilson from the men's basketball program.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Agreed to terms with baseball coach Elliott Avent on a contract through 2021.
