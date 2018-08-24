BASEBALL
MLB — Suspended Houston Astros Minor League OF Carlos Diaz 56-game without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, Milwaukee Brewers RHP Franklin Hernandez 76-game without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, and Chicago Cubs RHP Braxton Light 50-game without pay after testing positive for Amphetamine in violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G-F Vince Carter.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Fined New York Jets LB Jordan Jenkins, LB Darron Lee and LB Frankie Luvu each $20,054 for illegal hits in New York's preseason game at Washington, Minnesota Vikings LB Antwione Williams $20,054 for a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jacksonville Jaguars QB Cody Kessler and Jacksonville Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue $13,369 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after sacking the Vikings' QB Kirk Cousins.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed C A.Q. Shipley.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Tom Glick team president.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Terminated the contract of veteran DT Chris Baker.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Juante Baldwin. Placed QB Brad Kaaya on the waived-injured list.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Charcandrick West.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived-injured RB Martez Carter, OL Cameron Jefferson and RB Elijah Wellman.
OLYMPICS
USADA — Announced track and field athlete Demi Payne, tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a four-year sanction for the violation.
COLLEGE
ALABAMA — Signed athletic director Greg Byrne to a three-year contract extension through June 30, 2025 and women's basketball coach Kristy Curry to a two-year contract extension through April 30, 2022.
IOWA STATE — Suspended freshmen football players Tayvonn Kyle, Jaeveyon Morton, Joseph Scates and Dallas Taylor-Cortez indefinitely.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Bobby Collins men's assistant basketball coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.