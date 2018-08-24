Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended Houston Astros Minor League OF Carlos Diaz 56-game without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, Milwaukee Brewers RHP Franklin Hernandez 76-game without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, and Chicago Cubs RHP Braxton Light 50-game without pay after testing positive for Amphetamine in violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G-F Vince Carter.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Fined New York Jets LB Jordan Jenkins, LB Darron Lee and LB Frankie Luvu each $20,054 for illegal hits in New York's preseason game at Washington, Minnesota Vikings LB Antwione Williams $20,054 for a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jacksonville Jaguars QB Cody Kessler and Jacksonville Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue $13,369 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after sacking the Vikings' QB Kirk Cousins.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed C A.Q. Shipley.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Tom Glick team president.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Terminated the contract of veteran DT Chris Baker.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Juante Baldwin. Placed QB Brad Kaaya on the waived-injured list.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Charcandrick West.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived-injured RB Martez Carter, OL Cameron Jefferson and RB Elijah Wellman.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OLYMPICS

USADA — Announced track and field athlete Demi Payne, tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a four-year sanction for the violation.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Signed athletic director Greg Byrne to a three-year contract extension through June 30, 2025 and women's basketball coach Kristy Curry to a two-year contract extension through April 30, 2022.

IOWA STATE — Suspended freshmen football players Tayvonn Kyle, Jaeveyon Morton, Joseph Scates and Dallas Taylor-Cortez indefinitely.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Bobby Collins men's assistant basketball coach.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments