Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

FOOTBALL

National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed DT Marcell Dareus on IR. Signed DT Akeem Spence.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded DL Michael Bennett to Dallas for a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Placed F Austin Czarnik on long-term injured reserve.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Connor Carrick on injured reserve. Activated D Will Butcher off injured reserve.

