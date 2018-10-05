Try 1 month for 99¢
FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Tyler Eifert on injured reserve. Activated LB Vontaze Burfict.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated LB Kentrell Brothers. Released G Bryan Witzmann.

NEW YORK JETS — Claimed LB Tarell Basham off waivers from Indianapolis. Waived DL Bronson Kaufusi. Released WR ArDarius Stewart from the practice squad with an injury settlement.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Jesper Bratt on injured reserve.

COLLEGE

YALE — Extended the contract of Allison Guth women's basketball coach through the 2023-24 season.

