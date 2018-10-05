FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Tyler Eifert on injured reserve. Activated LB Vontaze Burfict.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated LB Kentrell Brothers. Released G Bryan Witzmann.
NEW YORK JETS — Claimed LB Tarell Basham off waivers from Indianapolis. Waived DL Bronson Kaufusi. Released WR ArDarius Stewart from the practice squad with an injury settlement.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Jesper Bratt on injured reserve.
COLLEGE
YALE — Extended the contract of Allison Guth women's basketball coach through the 2023-24 season.
