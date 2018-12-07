BASEBALL
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Merrill Kelly on a two-year contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Garrett Richards to a two-year contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Patrick Corbin on a six-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Jawun Evans to a two-way contract.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Acquired G Matthew Dellavedova, F John Henson and 2021 first- and second-round picks from Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Acquired G George Hill and a 2021 second-round pick from Cleveland and F Jason Smith and cash considerations from Washington.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Acquired F Sam Dekker from Cleveland for a 2022 second-round draft pick.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended New York Jets LB Darron Lee four games for violating its substance abuse policy.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Chandler Catanzaro. Placed G Amini Silatolu on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR Daurice Fountain from the practice squad. Waived TE Clive Walford. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Kelvin Benjamin to a one-year contract. Released DE Jarvis Jenkins.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Calgary D Mark Giordano two games for kneeing, and Calgary F Ryan Lomberg one game for instigating in the final five minutes of a Dec. 6 game. Fined Calgary coach Bill Peters $10,000 as a result of Lomberg's automatic suspension.
COLLEGE
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Announced thew resignation of football coach Mark Tucker.
DUKE — Announced redshirt senior DT Edgar Cerenord was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA and will be eligible to play in 2019.
EAST CAROLINA — Named Donnie Kirkpatrick offensive coordinator; Steve Shankweiler offensive line coach; Bob Trott defensive coordinator/safeties; Roy Tesh special teams coordinator/bandits; Drew Dudzik outside receivers coach; Jeff Hanson defensive line coach coach; Fontel Mines tight ends/inside receivers/recruiting coordinator; De'Rail Sims running backs coach; Dale Steele director of football administration; and John Williams, Jr. director of strength & conditioning. Retained cornerbacks coach Brandon Lynch.
GEORGIA TECH — Named Geoff Collins football coach.
KANSAS — Suspended RB Pooka Williams after his arrest on suspicion of domestic battery.
LIBERTY — Named Hugh Freeze football coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.