BASEBALL

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Merrill Kelly on a two-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Garrett Richards to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Patrick Corbin on a six-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Jawun Evans to a two-way contract.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Acquired G Matthew Dellavedova, F John Henson and 2021 first- and second-round picks from Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Acquired G George Hill and a 2021 second-round pick from Cleveland and F Jason Smith and cash considerations from Washington.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Acquired F Sam Dekker from Cleveland for a 2022 second-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended New York Jets LB Darron Lee four games for violating its substance abuse policy.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Chandler Catanzaro. Placed G Amini Silatolu on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR Daurice Fountain from the practice squad. Waived TE Clive Walford. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Kelvin Benjamin to a one-year contract. Released DE Jarvis Jenkins.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Calgary D Mark Giordano two games for kneeing, and Calgary F Ryan Lomberg one game for instigating in the final five minutes of a Dec. 6 game. Fined Calgary coach Bill Peters $10,000 as a result of Lomberg's automatic suspension.

COLLEGE

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Announced thew resignation of football coach Mark Tucker.

DUKE — Announced redshirt senior DT Edgar Cerenord was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA and will be eligible to play in 2019.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Donnie Kirkpatrick offensive coordinator; Steve Shankweiler offensive line coach; Bob Trott defensive coordinator/safeties; Roy Tesh special teams coordinator/bandits; Drew Dudzik outside receivers coach; Jeff Hanson defensive line coach coach; Fontel Mines tight ends/inside receivers/recruiting coordinator; De'Rail Sims running backs coach; Dale Steele director of football administration; and John Williams, Jr. director of strength & conditioning. Retained cornerbacks coach Brandon Lynch.

GEORGIA TECH — Named Geoff Collins football coach.

KANSAS — Suspended RB Pooka Williams after his arrest on suspicion of domestic battery.

LIBERTY — Named Hugh Freeze football coach.

