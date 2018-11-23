BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Mike Matheny special adviser for player development.
TEXAS RANGERS — Announced RHP Eddie Butler has been granted free agency.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Adolphus Washington on injured reserve. Signed DT Christian Ringo from Dallas' practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived S Don Carey. Claimed CB Marcus Cooper off waivers from Chicago.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Anthony Winbush from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed PK Marshall Koehn to the practice squad. Terminated the practice squad contract of TE Garrett Dickerson.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Placed F Michael Frolik and D Michael Stone on injured reserve.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Joey Anderson on injured reserve.
COLLEGE
MISSISSIPPI — Announced defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff will not return next season.
