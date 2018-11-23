Try 3 months for $3
BASEBALL

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Mike Matheny special adviser for player development.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced RHP Eddie Butler has been granted free agency.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Adolphus Washington on injured reserve. Signed DT Christian Ringo from Dallas' practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived S Don Carey. Claimed CB Marcus Cooper off waivers from Chicago.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Anthony Winbush from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed PK Marshall Koehn to the practice squad. Terminated the practice squad contract of TE Garrett Dickerson.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Placed F Michael Frolik and D Michael Stone on injured reserve.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Joey Anderson on injured reserve.

COLLEGE

MISSISSIPPI — Announced defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff will not return next season.

