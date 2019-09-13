BASEBALL
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — C Chris Herrmann rejected outright assignment to Las Vegas (PCL) and was released.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Nick Brossette from the practice squad. Signed DE Eric Lee to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed S Johnathan Abram on IR. Signed DB Juston Burris.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed DL Caleb Brantley and RB Derrius Guice on IR. Signed CB Aaron Colvin. Signed WR Robert Davis from the practice squad and CB Deion Harris to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Ivan Provorov to a six-year contract.
WINNIPEG JETS — Granted D Dustin Byfuglien a leave of absence.
COLLEGE
N.C. STATE — Approved a two-year contract extension for men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.