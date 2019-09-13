Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — C Chris Herrmann rejected outright assignment to Las Vegas (PCL) and was released.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Nick Brossette from the practice squad. Signed DE Eric Lee to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed S Johnathan Abram on IR. Signed DB Juston Burris.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed DL Caleb Brantley and RB Derrius Guice on IR. Signed CB Aaron Colvin. Signed WR Robert Davis from the practice squad and CB Deion Harris to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Ivan Provorov to a six-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Granted D Dustin Byfuglien a leave of absence.

COLLEGE

N.C. STATE — Approved a two-year contract extension for men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments