BASEBALL
COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Detroit LHP Gregory Soto 20 games, pursuant to Article XII(B) of the Basic Agreement.
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded C Russell Martin and cash to the L.A. Dodgers for RHP Andrew Sopko and INF Ronny Brito.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Vance Joseph defensive coordinator and Bill Davis linebackers coach.
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Chuck Pagano defensive coordinator.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Greg Roman offensive coordinator.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Retained defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.
NEW YORK JETS — Named Adam Gase coach.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Teryl Austin senior defensive assistant coach.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Keith Armstrong special teams coordinator and Harold Goodwin assistant head coach/run game coordinator.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — F Rick Nash announced his retirement.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded D Jacob Graves and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick to Philadelphia for C Jordan Weal.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed G Casey DeSmith to a three-year contract extension.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired D Jan Rutta, along with a seventh-round draft pick in 2019, from the Chicago Blackhawks for D Slater Koekkoek and a fifth-round pick in 2019.
COLLEGE
ALABAMA — OT Jonah Williams, DL Quinnen Williams, TB Josh Jacobs and TE Irv Smith Jr. will enter the NFL draft.
ARMY — Promoted defensive assistant John Loose to defensive coordinator.
ETSU — Signed football coach Randy Sanders to a two-year contract extension.
GEORGIA — Promoted co-offensive coordinator James Coley to offensive coordinator.
GEORGIA TECH — Named Pat Boyle football research and analytics coordinator, analysts Joe Battaglia (offense) and Ronell Williams (defense), and brand manager Santino Stancato.
MEMPHIS — Promoted senior defensive assistant Kevin Clune to linebackers coach.
MIAMI — Named Dan Enos offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
MICHIGAN STATE — Promoted quarterbacks coach Brad Salem to offensive coordinator/running backs coach, assistant defensive backs coach Don Treadwell to wide receivers coach and Mike Tressel to assistant head coach in addition to his duties as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Reassigned co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Dave Warner to quarterbacks coach, tight ends coach Jim Bollman to offensive line coach and wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel to assistant defensive backs coach. Named Mark Staten tight ends coach/special teams coordinator.
OHIO STATE — Named Matt Barnes special teams coordinator/assistant secondary coach.
TEMPLE — Named Rod Carey football coach.
UTAH — Named Andy Ludwig offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
