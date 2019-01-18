BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Atlanta minor league pitcher Carlos Caminero (DSL Braves) 25 games and for a violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Cincinnati minor league OF Nate Scantlin (Dayton-MWL) 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse in violation of the Program.
American League
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Avisail Garcia on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Oliver Drake for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Jim Hostler wide receivers coach.
CHICAGO BEARS — Named defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend and defensive quality control coach Ronell Williams. Townsend
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Joe Whitt pass game coordinator/secondary coach; Al Holcomb run game coordinator/linebackers coach; Chris Jones senior defensive assistant; Tosh Lupoi defensive line coach; John Lilly tight ends coach; John Parrella assistant defensive line coach and Jeff Blasko assistant offensive line coach. Rehired wide receivers coach Adam Henry and defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Fired offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Nashville F Ryan Johansen two games for high-sticking Winnipeg F Mark Scheifele during a Jan. 17 game.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USADA — Announced U.S. cyclist Michel Carrillo received a four-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.
COLLEGE
COASTAL CAROLINA — Announced the resignation of football coach Joe Moglia, who will stay on as chairman of athletics for the final two years of his contract. Promoted offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell to football coach.
IOWA STATE — Named Tom Manning offensive coordinator and Mario Caponi secondary coach. Fired wide receivers coach Bryan Gasser.
NORTHERN ILLINOIS — Named Thomas Hammock football coach.
WISCONSIN — Signed football coach Paul Chryst and volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield to five-year contracts through January 2024; and women's soccer coach Paula Wilkins and men's soccer coach John Trask to three-year contracts through January 2022.
