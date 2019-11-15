BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced RHP Aaron Brooks has cleared unconditional release waivers and will sign with Kia (Korea).
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired assistant general manager Kyle Stark.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Cleveland DE Myles Garrett for the rest of the regular season and postseason and fined him an undisclosed amount for striking Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph in the head with Rudolph's helmet. Suspended Pittsburgh C Maurkice Pouncey three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for punching and kicking Garrett. Suspended Cleveland DT Larry Ogunjobi one game for shoving Rudolph to the ground from behind during the melee. Fined the Steelers and Browns $250,000 each. Suspended free agent WR Antonio Callaway 10 games for another violation of the league's substance-abuse policy.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated WR Josh Doctson.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Sami Vatanen on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 8.
