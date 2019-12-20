Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended free agent minor league pitcher Daniel De Leon and Pittsburgh minor league pitcher Andy Maldonado (DSL Pirates) 72 games each after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Boston minor league C Elih Marrero (Salem-Carolina) and free agent minor league pitcher Cole Watts 50 games each after testing positive for Amphetamine.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Gio Gonzalez on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Tyler Clippard and Sergio Romo on one-year contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Tepera on a one-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yimi Garcia on a one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Justin Smoak and 2B Eric Sogard on one-year contracts.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Seattle DT Al Woods four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed OL James Carpenter on IR. Signed OL lineman Sean Harlow.

COLLEGE

STANFORD — TE Colby Parkinson announced he will to enter the NFL draft.

