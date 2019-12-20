BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended free agent minor league pitcher Daniel De Leon and Pittsburgh minor league pitcher Andy Maldonado (DSL Pirates) 72 games each after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Boston minor league C Elih Marrero (Salem-Carolina) and free agent minor league pitcher Cole Watts 50 games each after testing positive for Amphetamine.
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Gio Gonzalez on a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Tyler Clippard and Sergio Romo on one-year contracts.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Tepera on a one-year contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yimi Garcia on a one-year contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Justin Smoak and 2B Eric Sogard on one-year contracts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Seattle DT Al Woods four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed OL James Carpenter on IR. Signed OL lineman Sean Harlow.
COLLEGE
STANFORD — TE Colby Parkinson announced he will to enter the NFL draft.
