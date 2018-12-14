Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Boston minor league RHP Francisco Lopez-Soto (Lowell-NYP), New York Yankees minor league RHP Alex Mauricio (Staten Island-NYP) and St. Louis minor league RHP Griffin Roberts (Palm Beach-FSL) 50 games each, following second violations for a drug of abuse. Suspended Cincinnati minor league C Hunter Oliver (Greenville-Appalachian) and Oakland minor league P Dallas Woolfolk (Arizona Athletics) 50 games each after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Brandon Hyde manager.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with SS Jordy Mercer on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Tyler Hill from Detroit for cash considerations.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jimmy Nelson on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeurys Familia on a three-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Oakland WR Martavis Bryant indefinitely for violating the NFL policy on substance abuse.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Salesi Uhatafe to the practice squad. Released WR Deontez Alexander from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed PK Kai Forbath. Placed LB Leon Jacobs and OT Josh Walker on injured reserve. Released S Barry Church. Activated OT Josh Wells from injured reserve. Promoted DL Lyndon Johnson from the practice squad. Waived TE Niles Paul from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Isaiah Crowell on injured reserve. Signed RB De'Angelo Henderson from the practice squad.

COLLEGE

AKRON — Named Tom Arth football coach.

MINNESOTA — Signed football coach P.J. Fleck to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Signed men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts to a six-year contract through the 2023-24 season. Named Des Kitchings and George McDonald as co-offensive coordinators.

PENN STATE — Announced senior men's basketball C Satchel Pierce has decided to withdraw from the university.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments