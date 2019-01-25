Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Cincinnati minor league pitcher Junior Harding (Reds-Arizona) 50 games after testing positive for Methylphenidate; Minnesota minor league pitcher Alex Schick (Cedar Rapids-MWL) 50 games after testing positive for Amphetamine; and Baltimore minor league OF Trey Whitley (Orioles-GCL) 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse all violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with LHP Oliver Perez on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Marco Estrada on a one-year contract. Sent RHP Parker Bridwell outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Denver C Nikola Jokic one game for leaving the bench during an altercation and fined Denver C Mason Plumlee $25,000 and Utah C Derrick Favors $15,000 for engaging in the altercation during a Jan. 23 game.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Mike Smith outside linebackers coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed K Adam Vinatieri.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Tim Zetts offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Reassigned Mark Powell to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments