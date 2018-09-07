Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated SS Didi Gregorius from the 10-day DL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Ross Stripling from the 10-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated LHP Sean Doolittle from the 10-day DL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G R.J. Hunter.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with NT Eddie Goldman on a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Damore'ea Stringfellow from the practice squad.

