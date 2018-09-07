BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated SS Didi Gregorius from the 10-day DL.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Ross Stripling from the 10-day DL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated LHP Sean Doolittle from the 10-day DL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G R.J. Hunter.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with NT Eddie Goldman on a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Damore'ea Stringfellow from the practice squad.
