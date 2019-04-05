Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Dan Straily on a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Edinson Vólquez on the 10-day IL.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Kyle Crick on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 4.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed C Tyler Zeller for the remainder of the season. Waived G Dusty Hannahs.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Minnesota CB Holton Hill the first four games of the season for violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with WR Seth Roberts on a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed G Kitt O'Brien and C Parker Collins.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Morgan Burnett, QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB C.J. Anderson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed OT J'Marcus Webb.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Derron Smith and CB Duke Thomas.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed S Jordan Richards and DE Alex Barrett.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Damontre Moore to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA STATE — Named Rob Lanier men's basketball coach.

KANSAS — Graduate men's basketball F K.J. Lawson announced he plans to transfer.

VANDERBILT — Named Jerry Stackhouse men's basketball coach.

