BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Dan Straily on a one-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Edinson Vólquez on the 10-day IL.
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Kyle Crick on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 4.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed C Tyler Zeller for the remainder of the season. Waived G Dusty Hannahs.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Minnesota CB Holton Hill the first four games of the season for violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with WR Seth Roberts on a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed G Kitt O'Brien and C Parker Collins.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Morgan Burnett, QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB C.J. Anderson.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed OT J'Marcus Webb.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Derron Smith and CB Duke Thomas.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed S Jordan Richards and DE Alex Barrett.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Damontre Moore to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
GEORGIA STATE — Named Rob Lanier men's basketball coach.
KANSAS — Graduate men's basketball F K.J. Lawson announced he plans to transfer.
VANDERBILT — Named Jerry Stackhouse men's basketball coach.
