FOOTBALL

National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced the resignation of Howard Mudd assistant coach.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Tyreek Hill to a three-year contract extension.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT J'Marcus Webb. Placed LB Andrew Van Ginkel on IR.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed OL James Ferentz. Rreleased C Russell Bodine.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LS Beau Brinkley on a multi-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Jake Gardiner to a four-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed C Joe Thornton to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

KANSAS CITY — Signed women's basketball coach Jacie Hoyt to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

