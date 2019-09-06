FOOTBALL
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced the resignation of Howard Mudd assistant coach.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Tyreek Hill to a three-year contract extension.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT J'Marcus Webb. Placed LB Andrew Van Ginkel on IR.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed OL James Ferentz. Rreleased C Russell Bodine.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LS Beau Brinkley on a multi-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Jake Gardiner to a four-year contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed C Joe Thornton to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
KANSAS CITY — Signed women's basketball coach Jacie Hoyt to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.