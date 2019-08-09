BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Released 2B Josh Harrison and RHP Sandy Baez.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Ryan Pressly from the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed DH Nelson Cruz on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Cody Stashak from Rochester (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded C Jose Lobaton to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Signed INF Joe Panik.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Cleveland WR Antonio Callaway four games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant and T Travis Vornkahl. Waived C John Yarbrough and DT Tracy Sprinkle.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed TE Austin Fort on injured reserve. Signed OL lineman Adam Bisnowaty.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed TE Brandon Barnes. Waived CB Isaiah Langley.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Acquired DE Eli Harold from the Buffalo Bills for OL Ryan Bates.
COLLEGE
MEMPHIS — Named Laird Veatch athletic director.
TEXAS — Named Terry Nooner women's assistant basketball coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.