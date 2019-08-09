Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Released 2B Josh Harrison and RHP Sandy Baez.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Ryan Pressly from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed DH Nelson Cruz on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Cody Stashak from Rochester (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded C Jose Lobaton to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Signed INF Joe Panik.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Cleveland WR Antonio Callaway four games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant and T Travis Vornkahl. Waived C John Yarbrough and DT Tracy Sprinkle.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed TE Austin Fort on injured reserve. Signed OL lineman Adam Bisnowaty.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed TE Brandon Barnes. Waived CB Isaiah Langley.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Acquired DE Eli Harold from the Buffalo Bills for OL Ryan Bates.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Laird Veatch athletic director.

TEXAS — Named Terry Nooner women's assistant basketball coach.

