BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Seattle OF Eric Filia (Arkansas-TL) 100 games and Kansas City RHP Jonathan Perrin (Omaha-PCL) and Boston RHP Chase Shugart (Greenwille-SAL) 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Eloy Jimenez on a six-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 3B Alex Bregman on a five-year contract for 2020-24.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Jimmer Fredette for the remainder of the season.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT/TE Jake Fisher to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Bryan Witzmann.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed OL Andrew Donnal.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed P Ryan Allen.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed WR Cody Latimer.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed QB Mike Glennon and S Curtis Riley.

GOLF

PGA TOUR — Suspended Robert Garrigus three months for testing positive for marijuana.

USGA — Named Jason Gore senior director/player relations.

COLLEGE

UCLA — Announced the resignation of men's soccer coach Jorge Salcedo.

VANDERBILT — Fired men's basketball coach Bryce Drew.

