BASEBALL
COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Seattle OF Eric Filia (Arkansas-TL) 100 games and Kansas City RHP Jonathan Perrin (Omaha-PCL) and Boston RHP Chase Shugart (Greenwille-SAL) 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Eloy Jimenez on a six-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 3B Alex Bregman on a five-year contract for 2020-24.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Jimmer Fredette for the remainder of the season.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT/TE Jake Fisher to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Bryan Witzmann.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed OL Andrew Donnal.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed P Ryan Allen.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed WR Cody Latimer.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed QB Mike Glennon and S Curtis Riley.
GOLF
PGA TOUR — Suspended Robert Garrigus three months for testing positive for marijuana.
USGA — Named Jason Gore senior director/player relations.
COLLEGE
UCLA — Announced the resignation of men's soccer coach Jorge Salcedo.
VANDERBILT — Fired men's basketball coach Bryce Drew.
