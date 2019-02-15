Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Drew Storen on a minor league contract

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with OF Max Kepler and SS Jorge Polanco on five-year contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Severino on a four-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Robbie Grossman on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Daniel Gossett on the 60-day injured list.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sergio Romo on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Julian Fernandez on the 60-day injured list.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Extended the contracts of president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Fired general manager Dell Demps.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Charles Clay.

DETROIT LIONS — Released S Glover Quin, WR Bruce Ellington and LB Nicholas Grigsby.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Kevin Koger offensive quality control coach and Jason Vrable offensive assistant.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Blake Coleman on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 10.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Named Steve Sarkisian offensive coordinator; Brian Baker associate head coach-defensive line; Charles Huff associate head coach-running backs; Charles Kelly associate defensive coordinator-safeties; Kyle Flood offensive line coach; Sal Sunseri outside linebackers coach; and Holmon Wiggins wide receivers coach. Promoted Pete Golding to defensive coordinator.

TENNESSEE — Named Derrick Ansley defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Announced running backs coach Chris Weinke will become quarterbacks coach; receivers coach David Johnson will become the running backs coach and Tee Martin will be the receivers coach.

