FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Granted the L.A. Chargers a roster exemption for RB Melvin Gordon III.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Nate Wozniak from the practice squad. Signed DE Austin Larkin to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Kerrith Whyte Jr. from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Davin Bellamy to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Tom Kennedy from the practice squad and DT Frank Herron to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Bruce Anderson III to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Greg Ward to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived DT Bryan Mone. Signed S Adrian Colbert from the practice squad and CB Linden Stephens to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Tampa Bay F Cedric Paquette $2,500 for high-sticking.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Traded D Nicolas Meloche to San Jose for G Antoine Bibeau.

WINNIPEG JETS — Agreed to terms with F Patrik Laine on a two-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson $100,000 for misconduct directed at match officials on the field following a match against the New England Revolution on Sept. 25.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — Granted a two-year contract extension to men's basketball coach Mike White through the 2024-25 season.

