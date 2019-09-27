FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Granted the L.A. Chargers a roster exemption for RB Melvin Gordon III.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Nate Wozniak from the practice squad. Signed DE Austin Larkin to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Kerrith Whyte Jr. from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Davin Bellamy to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Tom Kennedy from the practice squad and DT Frank Herron to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Bruce Anderson III to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Greg Ward to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived DT Bryan Mone. Signed S Adrian Colbert from the practice squad and CB Linden Stephens to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Tampa Bay F Cedric Paquette $2,500 for high-sticking.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Traded D Nicolas Meloche to San Jose for G Antoine Bibeau.
WINNIPEG JETS — Agreed to terms with F Patrik Laine on a two-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson $100,000 for misconduct directed at match officials on the field following a match against the New England Revolution on Sept. 25.
COLLEGE
FLORIDA — Granted a two-year contract extension to men's basketball coach Mike White through the 2024-25 season.
