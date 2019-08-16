BASEBALL
COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Atlanta RHP Luis Diaz (DSL Braves), Chicago Cubs RHP Marcos Encarnacion (DSL Cubs) and Seattle LHP Eliezer Mejia (DSL Mariners) 72 games and Minnesota LHP Ian Krol (Rochester-IL) 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to Rochester (IL). Recalled LHP Lewis Thorpe from Rochester. Sent C Willians Astudillo to Pensacola (SL) for a rehab assignment.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned OF Albert Almora Jr. and RHP James Norwood to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated RHP Brandon Kintzler from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Addison Russell from Iowa.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Released C Chris Ianetta.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Conditionally reinstated New England Patriots WR Josh Gordon.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived/injured CB Greg Mabin. Signed CB Quinten Rollins to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB James Folston. Agreed to terms with LB Josh Smith.
COLLEGE
KANSAS STATE — Agreed to terms with women's basketball coach Jeff Mittie on a contract extension through the 2023-24 season.
