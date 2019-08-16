Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Atlanta RHP Luis Diaz (DSL Braves), Chicago Cubs RHP Marcos Encarnacion (DSL Cubs) and Seattle LHP Eliezer Mejia (DSL Mariners) 72 games and Minnesota LHP Ian Krol (Rochester-IL) 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to Rochester (IL). Recalled LHP Lewis Thorpe from Rochester. Sent C Willians Astudillo to Pensacola (SL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned OF Albert Almora Jr. and RHP James Norwood to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated RHP Brandon Kintzler from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Addison Russell from Iowa.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Released C Chris Ianetta.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Conditionally reinstated New England Patriots WR Josh Gordon.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived/injured CB Greg Mabin. Signed CB Quinten Rollins to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB James Folston. Agreed to terms with LB Josh Smith.

COLLEGE

KANSAS STATE — Agreed to terms with women's basketball coach Jeff Mittie on a contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

