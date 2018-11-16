Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Mike Elias executive vice president and general manager.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B Steve Pearce on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Wes Johnson pitching coach, Tony Diaz third base coach, Jeremy Hefner assistant pitching coach and Tommy Watkins first base coach.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Ruben Alaniz. Added OF Braden Bishop to the 40-man roster.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Julio Rangel pitching coach.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Promoted assistant pitching coach Chris Young to pitching coach. Named Dave Lundquist assistant pitching coach and Paco Figueroa outfield/baserunning coach.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Named Sue Bird basketball operations associate.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Tyler Kroft on injured reserve. Signed LB Brandon Bell from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Anthony Winbush from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Pittsburgh F Matt Cullen $1,000 for a dangerous trip against Tampa Bay F J.T. Miller. Suspended Arizona F Josh Archibald for two games without pay for an illegal check to Nashville F Ryan Hartman's head.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded F Ryan Spooner to Edmonton for F Ryan Strome.

