BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Mike Elias executive vice president and general manager.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B Steve Pearce on a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Wes Johnson pitching coach, Tony Diaz third base coach, Jeremy Hefner assistant pitching coach and Tommy Watkins first base coach.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Ruben Alaniz. Added OF Braden Bishop to the 40-man roster.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Julio Rangel pitching coach.
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Promoted assistant pitching coach Chris Young to pitching coach. Named Dave Lundquist assistant pitching coach and Paco Figueroa outfield/baserunning coach.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DENVER NUGGETS — Named Sue Bird basketball operations associate.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Tyler Kroft on injured reserve. Signed LB Brandon Bell from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Anthony Winbush from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Pittsburgh F Matt Cullen $1,000 for a dangerous trip against Tampa Bay F J.T. Miller. Suspended Arizona F Josh Archibald for two games without pay for an illegal check to Nashville F Ryan Hartman's head.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded F Ryan Spooner to Edmonton for F Ryan Strome.
